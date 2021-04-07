Sporadic incidents of violence and bogus voting in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Despite the enhanced security arrangements, some isolated incidents of election violence and bogus voting were still reported from many places in the district. At Taliparamba, UDF candidate V P Abdul Rasheed was manhandled at a booth at Kadamberi. He was stopped by the CPM workers near the booth while visiting here on hearing about bogus voting by CPM workers. Some of the female voters who accompanied him were allegedly beaten up by the CPM workers.

At Kandankali, which comes under the Payyannur constituency, a presiding officer was beaten up by CPM activists after he barred a voter from casting vote due to lack of necessary documents. Muhammad Ashraf Kalathil, the official who was attacked, was taken to the Payyannur Taluk hospital.

UDF booth agent V Krishnan was beaten up by CPM workers in Pariyaram. Krishnan has lodged a complaint with Pariyaram police. At Kuttiattur, CPM workers sprayed water laced with chilli on UDF booth agent Shamsuddin for trying to stop bogus voting by CPM workers. In Payyannur, two UDF booth were beaten up by CPM activists. One person was taken into custody by the police for bogus voting on Tuesday.