IUML worker's death: UDF will hold protests, if culprits are protected, says MM Hassan

Published: 08th April 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

UDF convenor MM Hassan

UDF convenor MM Hassan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convenor MM Hassan has condemned the killing of 22-year-old Muslim League worker Paral Manzoor at Pullukkara in Koothuparamba. Hassan said it is unfortunate that CPM never stop murder politics. He demanded that the culprits behind the murder be brought to book. “If they are given protection, the UDF will hold protests,” he said. 

He recalled the political murders of Ariyil Shukkoor, Shuhaib of Mattannur and Kripesh and Sarath Lal of Periya. The latest in the series is the murder of Manzoor who was hacked to death in front of his father, he said. “Tuesday’s incident was a planned political killing. The CPM committed the crime after posting it on the social media. Fearing a setback in the elections, the CPM is unleashing violence,” he said. He also urged the police to remain vigilant to avoid such untoward incidents.

Comments

