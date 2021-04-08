STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malayalam poet, lyricist Murugan Kattakada receives death threat over song, files plaint

Murugan on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP and Cybercrime police station. His song "Manushyan Aavanam" (Should be human) was the source of provocation.

Published: 08th April 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Murugan Kattakada

Murugan Kattakada (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted poet and lyricist Murugan Kattakada received a death threat over the phone from an anonymous person in connection with one of his songs praising Marxism.

The call was received around 10 pm on Wednesday. The caller did not identify himself and threatened Murugan that a gang had been deployed to kill him.

Murugan on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP and Cybercrime police station. His song "Manushyan Aavanam" (Should be human) was the source of provocation. He composed the song for the biographical film "Choppu" based on the life of EK Aymu - the writer-dramatist of "Ijj Nalla Manushyan Aakaan Nokku". The song recently went viral on social media.

According to Murugan, the caller hurled verbal abuses and threatened him. "The caller had the tone of a communal extremist. He threatened me that a group was ready to kill me at my home as my creative work had hurt "him or them". I suspect a large group behind this threat call. However, I have filed a complaint," he said.

The DYFI state committee strongly registered a protest over the death threat to Murugan. In a statement, DIFI said that no fascist or radical elements can silence artists and cultural figures. "The attack and threat on artists and cultural icons will not be entertained in Kerala. So a strong voice should come up against this threat call," DYFI said in the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murugan Kattakada Kerala
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp