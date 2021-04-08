Minor girl's murder: Police to seek custody of accused

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Police officials investigating the murder of the five-year-old Tamil Nadu native girl said that they would move a petition in Pathanamthitta Judicial First Class Magistrate Court soon for getting the accused in police custody for detailed questioning.

At present, the accused, the stepfather of the girl, is in judicial custody. Pathanamthitta police chief R Nishanthini said that she has suspended civil police officer Ravi Kumar of Pathanamthitta police station in connection with the escape of the accused. The body of the child was handed over to Pathanamthitta municipal authorities on Wednesday as the relatives of the girl were unable to conduct the funeral. The girl died after she was brutally assaulted by her stepfather in their rented house.

As per the autopsy report, multiple injuries on her head, chest and stomach using a knife by the stepfather were the reasons for the death. The girl was also subjected to sexual assault and the police have registered a case against the accused as per IPC Section 302, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO )Act and Juvenile Justice Act.