As Covid surges, next three weeks crucial, says govt

The fears of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the state after the elections are coming true with the state reporting 4,353 new patients on Thursday, an increase of more than 800 in 24 hours.

Published: 09th April 2021

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy tested positive for Covid-19on Thursday.

By Express News Service

The situation has warranted the health department to up the vigil and it warned that the next three weeks would be crucial. In a bid to contain the spread of infection, the department has strengthened the ‘Back to Basics’ campaign. It has also decided to increase the number of tests.

The voters and people who took part in electioneering should undergo Covid-19 tests if they develop symptoms such as fever, cough, cold and throat pain, it stated. “In the wake of severe spread in other states, we advise people not to forget SMS (Sanitise- Mask-Social distancing) which has been an effective primary step against Covid-19.

Wearing a mask properly by covering your mouth and nose is the most crucial part in combating the disease. Stringent action will be taken against people not wearing masks in public,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja, in a statement.  

