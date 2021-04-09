Bank manager found hanging inside office in Kerala, note says 'work pressure'

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A woman bank manager hanged herself to death inside the bank at Kuthuparamba in Kannur district on Friday.

According to police, the manager of the Thokkilangadi branch of Canara Bank, K Swapna, 38, was found dead in the bank office at 9 am on Friday. A woman employee who arrived for work at 9 am found the manager hanging and raised an alarm.

Though the bank's staff along with local people rushed her to the hospital she could not be saved.

The body was shifted to Kuthuparamba Taluk hospital for postmortem examination. Kuthuparamba ACP KG Suresh and SI KT Sandeep reached the spot and checked the CCTV visuals.

The police have recovered the diary of Swapna, in which it was written that she was taking the extreme step unable to withstand the work pressure.

Swapna was posted at the Thokkilangadi branch in September 2020. She was living with her family including two kids at Nirmalagiri in Kannur. Swapna is a native of Mannuthy in Thrissur district.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)