Condition of Covid-infected Oommen Chandy stable

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health condition of senior Congress leader and former CM Oommen Chandy is stable. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, according to hospital sources.

The 77-year-old, who was suffering from fever for the last two days and was quarantined at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, has been shifted to a private hospital. Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, shared his photos watching TV and having tea at the hospital on Facebook while thanking everyone who offered prayers for his early recovery.

On Thursday, the second RT-PCR test of Chandy turned positive. The senior-most Congress leader, who recently became very active in the electioneering, was one of the party's chief ministerial candidates in Kerala. He had even extensively travelled across the length and breadth of the state as part of the Assembly election campaigns for the Congress.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also tested positive for the virus soon after the elections.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he said he has been confirmed Covid +ve. “Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self-observation” he tweeted.