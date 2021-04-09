STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Condition of Covid-infected Oommen Chandy stable

Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, shared his photos watching TV and having tea at a hospital on Facebook while thanking everyone who offered prayers for his early recovery. 

Published: 09th April 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health condition of senior Congress leader and former CM Oommen Chandy is stable. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, according to hospital sources. 

The 77-year-old, who was suffering from fever for the last two days and was quarantined at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, has been shifted to a private hospital. Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, shared his photos watching TV and having tea at the hospital on Facebook while thanking everyone who offered prayers for his early recovery. 

On Thursday, the second RT-PCR test of Chandy turned positive. The senior-most Congress leader, who recently became very active in the electioneering, was one of the party's chief ministerial candidates in Kerala. He had even extensively travelled across the length and breadth of the state as part of the Assembly election campaigns for the Congress.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also tested positive for the virus soon after the elections. 

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he said he has been confirmed Covid +ve. “Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self-observation” he tweeted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Kerala Covid cases RT-PCR test
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp