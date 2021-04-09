STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC refuses to stay ban on online rummy

The High Court on Thursday declined to stay a government notification bringing online rummy games under the purview of the Kerala Gaming Act.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

rummy

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday declined to stay a government notification bringing online rummy games under the purview of the Kerala Gaming Act. The petition was filed by Gameskraft Technologies Private Ltd, Bengaluru, a firm operating online game platforms. “Though the government had earlier exempted online rummy games from the provisions of the Act, it banned online rummy when the same was played for stakes, even though such games have been judicially held to be one of skill,” the plea said.

It said the government had no power to exclude a game previously placed outside the Act’s purview. 
The government said states such as Tamil Nadu too had introduced similar measures to ban the game and no stay or interim relief was granted by the other HCs. It said suicides by online rummy players were reported, compelling the state to ban such games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online rummy Kerala High Court
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp