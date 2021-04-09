STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sabarimala to open on Saturday for Vishu

The Lord Ayyappa temple here will open on Saturday for the eight-day Vishu festival.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will open on Saturday for the eight-day Vishu festival. Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti will open the sreekovil in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru at 5pm. As part of the Covid-19 protocol, as many as 10,000 devotees with virtual queue passes and RT-PCR negative certificates will be allowed darshan in a day. The devotees will be allowed in the temple for eight days from April 11 morning.

The temple will be opened to devotees for ‘Vishukani’ darshan from 5am to 6am on April 14. As part of the preparations for the darshan, the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be decorated with flowers before the closure of the temple at 9am on April 13. Devotees will be offered coins in front of the sreekovil after the darshan. Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the temple on all eight days of Vishu festival from April 11.

As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of the melsanthi at 9 am on April 11. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulates the sreekovil.

