SSLC, Plus-II exams commence; VHSE exams to begin on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the scare of a second wave of the pandemic in the state, SSLC and Higher Secondary (Plus-II) examinations began on Thursday in strict adherence to Covid protocol.



While the Plus-II exam was held in the forenoon session in 2004 centres, SSLC exam was conducted in the afternoon in 2,947 centres. Only around 76,000 of the 4.46 lakh students, who had enrolled for Plus-II exam, appeared on day one as the subjects were optional ones. The SSLC exam saw the attendance of over 4.22 lakh students.

“The exams were conducted smoothly without any untoward incidents being reported from the centres. Special arrangements were made for students who were Covid positive and those with symptoms. The commencement of examination immediately after the assembly election did not hamper its smooth conduct,” Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K told TNIE.

According to Jeevan Babu, the use of classrooms as polling stations had no impact on implementing the Covid precautions in schools. “All arrangements were made on Wednesday itself with the active support of teachers and PTAs in schools,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Plus-II Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations will begin on Friday. A total of 28,565 students — 17,104 boys and 11,461 girls — will take the examinations in 389 centres. Another 59 students will appear for the exam in the private category. While the SSLC examinations will end on April 29, the Plus-II and VHSE examinations will conclude on April 26.