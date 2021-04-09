Startling facts in Sandeep Nair’s statement: Govt informs HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the High Court that the statement of Sandeep Nair, one of the accused in the gold and dollar smuggling cases, reveals “shocking” facts about the criminal acts of the suspects in the case registered against officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The government said the investigation conducted so far based on the FIR registered on Sandeep’s complaint revealed heinous offences of attempting to fabricate evidence against representatives of the state’s political executive at the instance of ED officials.

The state made the submission in response to the petitions filed by P Radhakrishnan, deputy director of ED-Kochi seeking to quash the FIRs registered by the crime branch. The Crime Branch had registered two FIRs, one based on the audio clip of Sandeep’s co-accused Swapna Suresh, in which she said that she was forced to make statements against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and the second based on Sandeep’s complaint. At Thursday’s hearing, SC lawyer Harin P Raval, who represents the state, said the probe under Prevention of Money Laundering Act by ED does not give it a licence to frame evidence and involve persons having no connection to case.

‘FIRs not conspiracy against ED’

“If the allegations against the ED are true, it’s very serious, as it means no Indian is safe. As a central agency, the ED has no right to fabricate evidence against a person,” said Supreme Court lawyer Harin P Raval. The government said there was no conspiracy on its part in registering FIRs against ED and that the agency levelled a vague allegation without placing any materials on record. It said the FIRs were registered upon finding that cognizable offence had been committed and added that police is duty-bound in such circumstances to register an FIR and carry out an investigation.

The state said the FIRs do not impinge upon the investigations carried out by any of the central agencies in the gold smuggling and allied crimes. The government said it was a settled law that the High Court may not be justified in interfering with the investigation and quashing it at the outset. “The (crime branch) investigations are in a nascent stage and the petitioner is a very influential person. Hence, the investigations may be affected if more facts are disclosed,” it said.

The crime branch also sought to place Sandeep’s statement in a sealed cover. The crime branch told the court that it had not summoned any customs or ED officer in connection with its investigations. Only customs assistant commissioner Laloo was called to ascertain the genuineness of the complaint filed against him by Harikrishnan M S, assistant protocol officer in general administration department. The court adjourned the hearing to Friday.