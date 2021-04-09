Steps to demolish Kapico resort in Alappuzha begin

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The district administration has begun steps to demolish the Kapico resort constructed at Nediyathuruth island in Panavally panchayat of Cherthala taluk. A team led by District Collector A Alexander visited the island on Thursday to chalk out the plan for demolishing the buildings as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

The state government has also called a high-level meeting to prepare the plan to demolish the buildings constructed illegally on the island situated in Vembanad Lake. Collector Alexander said the visit was to prepare an action plan. “We have already given directions to the PWD buildings section, environmental engineer and pollution control board to prepare the plan. The meeting in Thiruvananthapuram will take more decisions about the same,” the collector said.

The SC pronounced its final verdict ordering the demolition of the buildings on January 10, 2020. The district administration had started steps to demolish them, but the spread of Covid-19 delayed the process.

Kapico Kerala Resorts (Private) Limited built the 17,000-sq-ft main building and the 54 350-sq-ft villas in 17.34 acres of land in the middle of Vembanad Lake. The building materials were brought from the mainland on ferries. Removal of the debris after the demolition will also be an uphill task.

As per the original documents, the area came to 11.23 acres, but the taluk surveyor of Cherthala had identified 7.26 acres as ‘kayal puramboke’, which was filled illegally by resort owners violating various CRZ norms and rules under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.The island is in the middle of the lake which flows between Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and comes under the jurisdiction of Panavally panchayat in Alappuzha. It is located 1.5km from Aryankavu jetty in Panavally and 2.5km from Murinjapuzha in Kottayam district.

The island had been the home of more than 25 families till 2005. Later, the land was purchased by Eswaran Pillai, a charted accountant group in Kochi, and the ownership changed to Kapico in 2005. The Kapico group invested more than Rs 350 crore for land development and constructing buildings. Of the cost, around Rs 200 crore was loans from banks. More than 2,000 pillars were erected after piling up to a depth of 25m to 50m in the land to construct the buildings.

The soil for filling the land and other materials were mainly brought from the eastern side of Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. The removal of debris after demolition will be a herculean task. “There will be no need of controlled implosion as done in the case of the illegal apartment complexes at Maradu in Kochi. All villas are single-storeyed, which can be demolished using jackhammer or earth-breaking machines. There are no houses in more than one-kilometre radius of the island, so there will also be no need of evacuation,” an official said.

Quick take

Owner: Kapico Kerala Resorts (Private) Ltd

Land: 17.34 acres

Land as per documents: 11.23 acres

Kayal puramboke identified: 7.26 acres

Main building: 17,000 sq ft

Villas: 54

Size of each villa: 350 sq ft

Pillars: 2,000

Cost for land development and construction:

Rs 350 crore