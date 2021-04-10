Drop Jaleel if Pinarayi has iota of morality left: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If an iota of morality is left in the chief minister, he should be ready to expel Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel from the cabinet in the wake of the declaration of Lok Ayukta that the minister was guilty of nepotism and is unfit to continue as a minister, said Opposition Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

“Since the elections are over, it’s a caretaker government. However, the law has to be implemented. The Lok Ayukta finding is also a slap on the face of chief minister as he was protecting him despite serious allegations against him in the past. Now, the chief minister has the moral and legal responsibility to implement the order of the Lok Ayukta,” he said.

The CM had taken special interest to protect Jaleel even when he had ditched Industries Minister E P Jayarajan when nepotism charges were levelled against him. Will the chief minister disown Jaleel in this eleventh hour, he asked.