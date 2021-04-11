Covid vaccines dance to tune of Ra Ra Rasputin!

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shaking their crystal legs, it is the vaccine twins who are now stepping to the tune of Ra Ra Rasputin on social media. The vials of Covaxin and Covishield became the latest entrants to the dance-off set off by Naveen and Janaki after the state health department launched an animated video on Saturday night featuring the ‘vaccines’ as part of ‘Crush the Curve’ campaign.

Social media is abuzz with dance moves copying the viral video by two medicos of Thrissur Medical College, Naveen Razak and Janaki Omkumar who are crushing bigotry on social media with their groovy dance moves.

WATCH | Thrissur medicos tap to the beats of Rasputin

The popularity of the video increased after netizens came out in support of the youths who faced backlash from religious bigots. Following the trend, Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) posted the video which shows a graphic reminding people to get vaccinated from the nearest centre to curb Covid-19 spread.

“The video was created related to the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign itself for spreading awareness among the public. As we are dealing with the second wave of Covid-19 in the state, vaccination is the only way to put an end to the spread. Therefore, people should not hesitate to come forward to get vaccinated. We hope that this video will be able to reach many in spreading the message,” said Dr Mohammed Asheel, executive director of KSSM and also a core member of the Covid-19 task force Kerala.

The video was prepared and released by the KSSM ‘Break the Chain’ team in coordination with an advertising agency. Health Minister K K Shailaja has also shared the video on her social media page.Recently Ernakulam district health department had come up seeking innovative ideas including making trolls to create awareness from the public. “Spreading awareness on vaccination and ‘Crushing the Curve’ is one of the priorities now. The state and district health departments are in the search for innovative ideas. Therefore, we can use innovative ideas from anyone in the public,” said a health official.