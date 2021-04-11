Neoptism charges: CPM throws weight behind Kerala minister KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Lok Ayukta found Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel guilty of nepotism and abuse of power, the CPM has come out in support of the minister, who is all set to move the High Court against the verdict.

Confirming his decision to approach the higher court, Jaleel pointed out to TNIE that the matter was earlier brought before the governor as well as the High Court and both had ruled in his favour.

Speaking to reporters after the CPM secretariat meeting here on Friday, acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said there was no need for Jaleel to step down as minister.

Echoing the party leadership’s stand, Law Minister A K Balan too said there was nothing wrong in appointing people on deputation.

‘No precedence of min stepping down over lower court remarks

“We need to verify if the person appointed has the requisite qualifications. If that is the case, there is no issue. Jaleel has already explained this to the Governor and the High Court,” said Balan.

“The chief minister has three months to act upon this verdict, if required. There’s no precedence of a minister stepping down based on remarks made by a lower court. Jaleel can approach the court for a stay,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition came down heavily on the CPM leadership for protecting the minister.

Alleging that the decision to reject the Lok Ayukta verdict to protect Jaleel amounted to challenging the rule of democracy, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CPM was giving a go-ahead to corruption by stating the minister need not resign.

“There have been many instances of ministers stepping down following adverse remarks from courts. This is the same CPM that made a hue and cry seeking K M Mani’s resignation just because a court raised suspicion. Mani even resigned at the time. Now, the Lok Ayukta has clearly stated the minister is guilty of nepotism and is unfit to be a minister. This is not even just a suspicion,” he said.

Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran also demanded the minister’s immediate resignation. “The chief minister has been providing undue protection to him. At least now, he should oust Jaleel from the cabinet,” he said.

JALEEL NOT BEING OUSTED AS HE KNOWS CM’S SECRET DEALS: VMURALEEDHARAN

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has refused to oust K T Jaleel from his cabinet as the Higher Education Minister is aware of the alleged clandestine deals involving the CM, Union Minister V Muraleedharan has alleged.

Muraleedharan told reporters here on Saturday that no other minister or CPM leader enjoyed the privilege that the Chief Minister has bestowed on Jaleel.

“Even though the Lok Ayukta ordered that Jaleel be ousted from the cabinet for violation of his oath of office, the minister says he will wage a legal battle. Has the minister taken this stance with the blessings of the Chief Minister?” Muraleedharan asked.

The Union Minister said it was the first time in the history of the state that the Lok Ayukta has ordered that a minister should step down.

The Lok Ayukta’s order was based on strong evidence against the minister.