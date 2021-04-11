STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Covid-19 cases surge past 6,000

 The state on Saturday reported 6,194 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise after many weeks, taking the cumulative tally to 11,60,104.

Published: 11th April 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

nasal sample

A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Saturday reported 6,194 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise after many weeks, taking the cumulative tally to 11,60,104.  Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of cases (977), followed by Kozhikode (791), Thiruvananthapuram (550), Malappuram (549), Thrissur(530), Kannur (451), Alappuzha (392), Kottayam (376), Kollam (311), Palakkad (304), Kasaragod (286), Pathanamthitta (256), Idukki (230) and Wayanad (191). As many as 61,957 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate stood at 10%. A total of 1,37,03,838 samples have been sent for testing till now.

The total number of recoveries stands at 11,15,342 with 2,584 recovered from the pandemic. As on Saturday, 39,778 people are under treatment. As many as 17 deaths were identified to have been due to Covid-19, taking the tally to 4,767.  A total of 171 individuals who were tested positive on Saturday arrived from outside the state.

The source of infection of 404 patients couldn’t be identified. Among the infected, 23 are health workers -- 11 in Kannur, 3 in Kozhikode, 2 each in Kollam and Kasaragod and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Wayanad. A total of 982 people were admitted to various hospitals on the day. No positive cases were reported among those who arrived from the UK, South Africa and Brazil in the last 24 hours. Earlier as many as 111 passengers who arrived from the UK (103), South Africa (7) and Brazil (1) tested positive for the virus. 

