‘Peltzman Effect’ ups Covid cases among health workers as they lower guard

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is facing an upward climb in daily Covid-19 cases, the rising infections among health workers have raised concern.

The health workers have got the first priority in Covid vaccination and as per the state records almost 80 per cent of them have received the second dose of vaccination.

According to public health experts, the rise in cases is due to Peltzman Effect that says that people are more likely to engage in risky behaviour when security measures are mandated.

“The vaccines available do not offer 100 per cent immunity against Covid-19. Mild infections are still possible even after getting two doses. Lowering of guard following vaccination is a concern,” said an expert of infectious diseases in a Government Medical College.

According to the state secretary of Indian Medical Association, Dr Gopikumar P, cases rose among health workers because they had to deal with more Covid-19 patients after a lull.

“There would be small lapses on health workers’ part after the vigil in entire hospital system was lowered when there were fewer cases,” he said.

The cases among health workers had dipped after the vaccination started on January 16. Dr Arun N M, a physician, the proportion of health workers to the total cases had come down from 1-2 per cent to about 0.6 per cent.

While the infection developed among vaccinated has been mild they could still spread the disease.

“A health worker from Chengannur has passed on the infection to her elderly mother-in-law who died of complications. That is why we advise people to follow SMS (Sanitise-Mask-Social distancing) even after vaccination,” said a doctor.