Congress appoints panel to probe Vattiyoorkavu poster row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has formed a three-member subcommittee to probe the incident in which Vattiyoorkavu Congress candidate Veena S Nair’s unused election posters were found discarded at a scrap shop at Nanthancode last Thursday. Mullappally told reporters at Indira Bhavan that the issue is alarming which prompted him to appoint the subcommittee to probe the incident, after Veena herself complained of the incident.

The subcommittee comprises state Congress general secretary Johnson Abraham and secretaries L K Sreedevi and Satheesh Kochuparambil. Mullappally said there is a serious lapse of discipline in which 50kg of unused posters of the Congress candidate were found from the scrap dealer’s shop. “The party has decided to hold a comprehensive and unbiased probe to find out whether any Congress leaders are involved in this.

A parallel investigation by the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee president was also held and action has been taken against a mandalam committee office-bearer,” said Mullappally. He also warned that the party cannot move ahead with leaders who play spoilsport.