STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID: As TPR rises, Kerala government’s pre-poll nod for festivals exposes people to high risk

Interestingly, the decision has resulted in Sree Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda organising last year’s cancelled 11-day festival and this year’s festival in less than a month.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur pooram | file pic

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government gave permission to organise a slew of festivals including Thrissur Pooram  ahead of the assembly polls eyeing votes without taking note of the possible rise in Covid cases after the elections. 

Interestingly, the decision has resulted in Sree Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda organising last year’s cancelled 11-day festival and this year’s festival in less than a month.

With the pandemic situation changing and test positivity rate rising, health officials have warned that if these festivals are organised without adhering to the protocol, the state would witness a sharp surge in cases.

A senior officer at the Directorate of Health Services, on condition of anonymity, said, “The administrative permission for festivals like Thrissur Pooram was given without even asking the medical reports or assessing the ground realities. During the last week of March, the test positivity in Thrissur was a mere 1.81 per cent which has now jumped to 9.4 per cent. There are two more weeks left for Thrissur Pooram and the TPR will double by that time.”

If festivals like pooram which attract lakhs of people are organised without adhering to Covid protocol, the situation would be hazardous.

“Suppose two lakh people throng Thrissur for pooram on April 23, the TPR will shoot up and it will spell doom for these people. That will be the case of all festivals for which the state government had given permission before the polls,” he said.

Koodalmanikyam Devaswom was given permission to hold its last-year’s festival which was cancelled this year. The festival was organised from March 28 to April 7.

And this year’s festival will be held from April 24 to May 4. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
festivals Thrissur Pooram Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp