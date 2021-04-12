STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Denial of seats forced many woman leaders to quit Congress

Rahul Gandhi MP’s promise to have more woman leaders including a woman chief minister has set high hopes.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posing for a selfie with a girl at a campaign rally in Karur on Monday. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After each assembly election, the Congress trend shows woman leaders ditching the party when tickets are denied. From Jaya Darly, Shahida Kamal, Sobhana George, Geetha Ashokan, Lathika Subhash to K C Rosakutty, the Congress party had lost many woman leaders over the last two decades.When the state Congress leaders had not taken the women representation seriously, Rahul Gandhi MP’s promise to have more woman leaders including a woman chief minister has set high hopes.

Jaya Darly, 42, was the state Youth Congress general secretary when T Siddique was the state president during 2007 - 10. She was given a promise by the Congress leadership that she would be given a ticket to contest in the 2010 civic body elections, but in vain citing that she was physically challenged.

“I have been affected by polio since I was a six year old. But that had not deterred me to work for the Congress across the state with my father, J Wilson, a former panchayat member at Perumpazhuthoor in Neyyatinkara municipality. What hurt me most was the way in which the Congress leadership sidelined me from giving a ticket citing that I am physically challenged”, Darly told TNIE. 

She crossed over to the CPM fold without batting an eyelid and went on to become a CPM councillor from Neyyatinkara municipality. Shahida Kamal had unsuccessfully contested in the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Kasaragod and also from Chadayamangalam assembly seat in 2011 under Congress banner. When she was denied a party ticket in the 2016 assembly elections, she joined the CPM. Now Shahida Kamal is a member of the Kerala Women’s Commission.58-year-old Sobhana George had joined the CPM during 2016 when she was denied a Congress ticket after she had represented Chengannur Assembly constituency thrice. 

Geetha Ashokan, Youth Congress state secretary during Dean Kuriakose’s presidentship had stepped down from the Congress during 2013 when she was sidelined by the party. She contested against Shanimol Osman as an independent candidate during the 2019 by-election in Aroor. But when these woman leaders had left the Congress, there was an initial hue and cry which later fizzled out. The action of former Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash where she tonsured her head at the party headquarters at Indira Bhavan is an incident which had rattled the state Congress leadership when she was denied the Ettumanoor assembly seat.

“I still don’t have any regrets in doing so. When YC and KSU state presidents, Shafi Parambil and K M Abhijith, were given tickets, I was sidelined. My fight was for all woman leaders who were aspiring to get a party ticket. If not for my cause, BJP’s Sobha Surendran, RMPI’s K K Rema and Congress’ Veena S Nair would not have got seats”, Lathika Subhash told TNIE. She contested as an independent candidate from her home town, Ettumanoor, this time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp