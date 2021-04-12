STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF buying time on Jaleel, leaders put ball in CM’s court

Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran said he was shocked by the news that the illegal appointment was made with the CM’s knowledge.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after the Lok Ayukta found Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel guilty of “nepotism, abuse of power and violation of oath of office” and the opposition’s clamour for his removal, the LDF seems to be buying time. Senior leaders of CPM and CPI on Sunday put the ball in the chief minister’s court, saying “he will take appropriate decision at the right time.” 

While CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said Jaleel has the right to seek legal recourse and it is not time yet for the party to decide on the minister, CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran said the chief minister will take an appropriate decision over the findings in the Lok Ayukta report.Their reactions came on a day documents came out in the open pointing to the possibility of Chief Minister M Pinarayi Vijayan having been aware of the appointment of K T Adeeb — a relative of K T Jaleel — in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.

The CM had reportedly signed a document — on August 9,2016 — recommending a change in the qualification criteria for appointment to the post of general manager in the corporation.  Supporting the minister, Kodiyeri said:  “The High Court is above the Lok Ayukta and the minister has the right to challenge the Lok Ayukta’s findings in the higher court. It is up to him.”  

“The CM has enough time to take a call on this matter and will take the right action at the right time after looking into the legal implications,” Kodiyeri said. He said there was no need to draw parallels between the cases of Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, who was forced to resign over charges of nepotism in the early days of the LDF government, and Jaleel. “There was not even a case against Jayarajan then, but he chose to step down till he was cleared of all charges,” he said. 

Kanam said if the CM receives the Lok Ayukta’s report officially, he will take a call on the matter. Kanam also said he doesn’t know anything other than what the media had reported on the Lok Ayukta’s findings.
Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran said he was shocked by the news that the illegal appointment was made with the CM’s knowledge. All backdoor appointments made in the recent past were also with his knowledge, he said. “If UDF comes to  power, its first decision would be the announcement of a comprehensive inquiry into all backdoor appointments made by the LDF government,” he said.

