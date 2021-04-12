Man beaten to death by a nine-member gang in Kollam; two in custody

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 59-year-old man was beaten to death by a nine-member gang in his residence at Punalur here on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Babu, a native of Vilakkuvettam, Punalur. Two persons have been taken into police custody in relation to the case. They are Mohanan and Sunil, natives of Punalur.

According to Punalur police, the incident occurred around 10 pm when the assailants barged into Suresh's house over a dispute for parking a motorcycle in front of his house. In the melee, Suresh's wife Latha and son Surjith were also attacked and they also sustained injuries.

Suresh was attacked when he tried to protect Surjith. Though he was taken to the Punalur taluk hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said two other culprits have also been identified and they will also be taken into custody soon.

