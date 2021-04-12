STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mullappally calls issue alarming, names 3-member probe panel

The subcommittee comprises state Congress general secretary Johnson Abraham and secretaries L K Sreedevi and Satheesh Kochuparambil.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has formed a three-member subcommittee to probe the incident in which Vattiyoorkavu Congress candidate Veena S Nair’s unused election posters were found discarded at a scrap shop at Nanthancode last Thursday. Mullappally told reporters at Indira Bhavan that the issue is alarming which prompted him to appoint the subcommittee to probe the incident, after Veena herself complained of the incident. 

The subcommittee comprises state Congress general secretary Johnson Abraham and secretaries L K Sreedevi and Satheesh Kochuparambil. Mullappally said there is a serious lapse of discipline in which 50kg of unused posters of the Congress candidate were found from the scrap dealer’s shop.  “The party has decided to hold a comprehensive and unbiased probe to find out whether any Congress leaders are involved in this. A parallel investigation by the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee president was also held and action has been taken against a mandalam committee office-bearer,” said Mullappally. On Sunday, Veena called on Mullappally at Indira Bhavan and raised the issue again. Earlier, she had raised the issue with Mullappally and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala over the phone. 

A day after the incident, the local leadership had taken disciplinary action against Kuravankonam mandalam committee treasurer Balu after the Thiruvananthapuram district leadership found him guilty. 
District Congress Committee president Neyyattinkara Sanal had also submitted a detailed report before Mullappally. The mandalam committee said Balu sold the posters, which were given to him to paste across the booth, a day after the polls. 

Serious lapse
Vattiyoorkavu Congress candidate Veena S Nair’s unused election posters were found discarded at a scrap shop at Nanthancode last Thursday.

