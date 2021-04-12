STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voter ID cards found abandoned near Ottappalam sub-registrar office

The youth reached the Ottappalam police station in the evening to hand over the identity cards.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

The voter identity cards that were found abandoned near the Sub Registrar office in Ottappalam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: More than 100 voter identity cards were found abandoned near the sub registrar office in Ottappalam on Sunday.The identity cards were found at 11.30 am.  The cards belong to voters of Katampazhipuram, Azhiyanur and Kadambur. A native of R S Road in Ottappalam who found the cards took it to the taluk office in Ottappalam but since it was a holiday, he returned.

As the news of the abandoned ID cards spread, a police team headed by inspector Jayesh Balan began investigations. Subsequently, it was found that the youth who was a native of R S Road was in possession of the cards as he was unable to return them.The youth reached the Ottappalam police station in the evening to hand over the identity cards. The police directed him to hand it over to the taluk office. 

He later went to the taluk office and an official who was on duty collected it. Ottappalam sub collector Arjun Pandian said the police and the tahsildar have been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report by Monday. He said the identity cards were very old. The youth who found the cards  said there were nearly 200 cards. He said only an inquiry can ascertain whether these identity cards were exchanged for new ones or not by the voters concerned.

