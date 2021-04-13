Ex-minister KJ Chacko passes away at 91

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: KJ Chacko, 91, who had served as minister, MLA, and chairman of the Changanassery municipality, died at a private hospital at Changanassery on Monday. The funeral will be held at St Mary’s Metropolitan church on Wednesday.One of the founding members of the Kerala Congress, Chacko was elected from Changanassery in 1965 in the first election to be held after the party’s formation in 1964. Chacko became an MLA in 1970 and 1977.

He held the revenue, transport and excise portfolios in the C H Muhammed Koya government in 1979. As a minister, Chacko took the initiative to declare Maundy Thursday as public holiday. He is survived by wife Thressiakkutty, and children Daisy Thomas, Joy Chacko, Lissy Pius and Ancy Tony.