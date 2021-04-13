IUML worker murder: Ratheesh was with Sreerag before death

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The investigation into the unnatural death of Ratheesh Kooloth, the second accused in the murder of IUML worker Mansoor of Pullukkara, has revealed that Sreerag, the fourth accused in the case, was with Ratheesh just before the latter’s death.

This was revealed while checking the mobile tower location of the duo. The cyber police personnel said four of the 11 accused in the case, including Ratheesh and Sreerag, were together for some time at Chekkiad and nearby areas. The probe team believes the other accused might have moved to some other places during this time.