Kerala seeks 50 lakh more doses of Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has requested the Centre to allot 50 lakh doses of Covid vaccine urgently to take forward the vaccination programme uninterrupted for controlling the pandemic. In a letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has so far received 56,84,360 doses of Covid vaccine, including 54,40,740 of Covishield and 2,43,620 of Covaxin.

“We have administered 48,24,505 doses till April 11. The stock left with us is enough only for the next three days. The shortage of vaccine has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by the chief secretary as well as principal secretary (health). We are yet to get any additional supply of Covid vaccine. So, I request you to allot additional 50 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Kerala in the next couple of days so that our vaccination programme proceeds uninterrupted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech informed the state government that it would send 2 lakh Covaxin doses to the state on Tuesday. As per preliminary information, 68,000, 78,000 and 54,000 doses would be supplied to Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode regions, respectively.