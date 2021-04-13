STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MA Baby contradicts AK Balan’s statement on KT Jaleel

 Balan had said there was no need for Jaleel to step down immediately as he has decided to appeal against the Lok Ayukta verdict. 

Published: 13th April 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) senior leader MA Baby

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the clamour for the removal of Minister KT Jaleel grows louder over the Lok Ayukta’s report, CPM politburo member MA Baby rejected the stance of Law Minister AK Balan over the issue. Balan had said there was no need for Jaleel to step down immediately as he has decided to appeal against the Lok Ayukta verdict. 

“Balan made the remark in his personal capacity as a law minister. The party stance on the issue was made clear by acting secretary A Vijayaragavan and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan,” Baby said. The Lok Ayukata’s finding was unusual and has to be discussed in the public domain. CPM has made it clear that the party and chief minister will take a call on the matter after studying findings and legal aspects. This is the party’s stance, he said. 

However, he refused to go deep into the statements of Balan, who had earlier clarified that there was no precedence of resignation based on a lower court verdict. “Jaleel’s relative was appointed on deputation. We have to verify whether the person was eligible or not.  

No law states a relative cannot be appointed,” Balan said.  Meanwhile, the Lok Ayukta report was handed over to the office of the CM in Thiruvananthapuram. It was handed over by special envoy of the judicial body. As per the law, action has to be initiated on the Lok Ayukta  report within three months. The report has scathing remarks against Jaleel.

