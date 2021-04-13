Summer showers bring some relief from scorching heat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fresh bout of summer rain brought relief to the state, which had been suffering from the scorching summer heat for the past week. On Monday, thunderstorm with light to moderate showers lashed various parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers across Kerala for the next five days and isolated heavy rainfall in a few districts. Meanwhile, the mercury breached the 36-degrees Celsius-mark in Palakkad, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Wayanad on Tuesday. Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will receive isolated heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Friday.A cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and a north-south trough from Vidarbha to south interior Tamil Nadu have brought favourable weather conditions.

IMD has forecast above-normal rainfall across the state till April 22. The state received 18 per cent excess rainfall from March 1 to April 12. Ernakulam district received 99 per cent excess rainfall followed by Pathanamthitta which got 87 per cent excess rainfall. Rainfall was 26 per cent deficient in Thrissur and 23 per cent below normal in Wayanad. Summer rainfall was normal in other districts.

RAIN LIKELY ON VISHU EVENING

T’Puram: Those looking to go out on Vishu evening on Wednesday may have to cancel their plans as the IMD has forecast active summer rain spell till the weekend. An IMD bulletin said owing to a cyclonic circulation that formed over south Tamil Nadu and a trough that was running across the cyclonic circulation to south Konkan areas, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Kerala and Mahe till Sunday.