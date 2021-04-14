STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Law Academy founder Koliyakode N Narayanan Nair passes away

He holds the record for being the longest-serving syndicate member as well as a senate member of the University of Kerala.

Published: 14th April 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 06:04 PM

Koliyakode N Narayanan Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Koliyakode N Narayanan Nair, 93, died here at a private hospital due to age-related issues. He was the founder and director of Kerala Law Academy. The funeral will be held on Thursday. Condoling the death of Nair, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled his services who had created a milestone of his own in the State's legal studies sector as a law professor and also as a legal luminary. Pinarayi remembered that throughout his life, Narayanan Nair relentlessly worked hard to improve the legal studies in the State and also made it popular.

"Narayanan Nair actively intervened in social issues. His demise is a huge loss to the State's legal studies sector. He was not only a dear friend of mine, but also his death is a personal loss for me", said Pinarayi.

Narayanan Nair is survived by his three children, Raj Narayanan, Lakshmi Nair (cookery expert and former principal, KLA), and Nagaraj Narayanan (senior lawyer, Kerala High Court). His wife, Ponnamma, a former Indian Audit and Accounts Service official had predeceased him. Former Vamanapuram MLA and Cooperative Bank State president Koliyakode Krishnan Nair is his brother.

Narayanan Nair took his B.L degree from the Government Law College, Ernakulam in 1953 and LLM and PhD in Law from the University of Kerala. In fact, he is the first PhD holder in law from the University of Kerala. He holds the record for being the longest-serving syndicate member as well as a senate member of the University of Kerala.

Narayanan Nair played a key role in establishing the National University of Advanced Legal Studies and Research (NUALS), Kochi. He had initially started his teaching career in the Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram where his students included former Judges of the Kerala High Court like C S Rajan and D Sreedevi.

Other leaders who have condoled the death of Narayanan Nair include CPM Politburo leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran. Kodiyeri recalled that Narayanan Nair has always been a strong fellow traveler of the CPM. In his condolence message, Kanam Rajendran remembered him as "samadhanam Narayanan Nair" (peace Narayanan Nair) for setting up a peace organisation along with Sharmaji, former secretary of E M S Namboodiripad. He also said that Narayanan Nair's demise is expected to create a huge void in the educational milieu of the State.

