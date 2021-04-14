STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Covid curbs come as dampener to businesses

Order issued during Vishu, Ramadan season to take a toll on traders 

Published: 14th April 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:22 AM

COVID 19

A health workers takes swab sample for Covid testing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government imposing more restrictions in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, it has cast a dark spell on festive occasion of Vishu and further pushed the businesses which were recovering into serious jeopardy. Even as the businesses and markets were reeling under the Covid-19 impact, the easing of restrictions had enabled the businesses to survive. And with the government issuing the order on the eve of Vishu and during the Ramadan season, the fate of businesses hangs in balance.

On Tuesday, the day before Vishu, markets and shops wore a deserted look. The recent decision has riled business stakeholders, shopkeepers, as well as customers, who blamed the government for playing it cool during the elections, throwing caution to the wind, and not implementing Covid protocols during elections.

“There was no social distancing, no control on the number of people attending the programmes or any control on crowding. And all political parties were hand in glove in this. Now that the elections are over, they are making the public and businesses pay,” said Sudhi S, a shopkeeper in Palayam market. Beena U, a homemaker and native of Anayara who had come to buy vegetables, also echoed the same sentiment. “During election campaigns they weren’t worried about Covid-19. There was no control and now this undue pressure on businesses and people is uncalled for,” says Beena. 

Rafeeq A P P, president of Chalai main unit of KVVES, said that the new restrictions have put fear in the mind of people and further plunged businesses into jeopardy.The vegetable markets cut a sorry figure with most shops packed to brim with stocks that couldn’t be sold. The scene was the same in the Chalai market as well. “The rush would begin at least two days before Vishu. On the day before Vishu, the shops would be teeming with customers. It used to be just like Onam. But with the new restrictions and due to the scare among people, they do not come to the market. By now the stocks would have been over. But none of us could sell much,” says Suresh Kumar. 

Vishnu Kumar who  runs a vegetable shop in Chalai market says: “ I couldn’t even sell these two sacks of Kani vellari (golden melon) and pumpkin. During Vishu, these would have been over by now. We lost business last Vishu and it’s bad this year too.”The restrictions will be applicable to the whole state until April 30. 

Traders’ body in state to protest against restrictions

Peringamala Ramachandran, vice-president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has said that the restrictions imposed would push businesses into jeopardy and that they wouldn’t comply with the new restrictions. “We will protest and keep the shops open. If need be, they can arrest us. It is a matter of survival for us and if new restrictions are imposed then it could further make living impossible for all of us. There were no restrictions during the election campaigns. These restrictions will affect our livelihood. We will not let it happen,” says Peringamala Ramachandran, who is also the president of the district wing of KVVES

Reduced timing will increase rush, say hoteliers

The district wing of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association will petition the government seeking an extension of timing for businesses. “Making the businesses and restaurants close at 9 pm wouldn’t tackle the spread of Covid-19. The reduced timing is only going to increase the rush at shops. With fifty percent dining, we will lose customers. We were just coming out of the crisis and now the government has further let us down,” says B Jayadharan Nair, president, district wing of KHRA.

Kerala COVID 19
