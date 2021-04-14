STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Not just polls, mutants too led to Covid surge: Experts

Dr Aravindan said the vaccination strategy can be changed to vaccinate more people in the fastest possible time to achieve the desired herd immunity against mutant variants.

Published: 14th April 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 vaccination drive organised by Kalamassery municipality and the public health centre, at Kalamassery town hall in Kochi on Tuesday | Arun Angela

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden spike in Covid cases as opposed to a gradual increase expected after election points towards the presence of mutant variants, health experts have said. They also said daily Covid cases may rise to 20,000 by May if strong containment measures are not put in place. 

“There can be two reasons for the current spread – lowering of guard during elections and presence of mutants. I fear it is not just the elections as other states where no polls were held also faced a surge in cases. Until we get results of genomic studies, we should plan containment strategies with the assumption that mutants have a role in the spread,” said Dr K P Aravindan, pathologist and member of the expert panel on Covid-19.

While there were reports that mutant variants caused sudden spike in cases in Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi, there is no data to prove its nature in Kerala. The state recently sent fresh samples for genomics study to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Interactive Biology, which is part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).  The results are expected in two weeks. 

Health experts are unhappy with the opaque nature of genomics studies carried out by the state. Indian ‘double-mutant’ strain named B.1.617 that could lower the efficacy of vaccines was first detected in December. It was even found in 123 samples sent from 11 districts in the state. 

It was different from the UK (B.1.1.7), South African (B.1.351) and Brazilian (P.1) lineages. Though there was monitoring of overseas travellers, no such measure was put in place to trace the Indian mutant, said chairman of CAPSULE (Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics), Dr U Nandakumar Nair.  “We lack a system that keeps a track of mutants every week. After identifying the variant, we need studies on its ability to transmit,” he said. 

Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, an immunologist and a public health expert, said the presence of mutation is a serious problem that could affect our vaccine strategy. “There should be studies on the genetics and epidemiology of the mutants to chalk out a containment strategy. Our efforts in vaccination will go to waste if the doses are found to be ineffective against the mutants,” said Dr Shenoy. However, he said present vaccines had helped in preventing serious complications and deaths among the vaccinated population. 

Dr Aravindan said the vaccination strategy can be changed to vaccinate more people in the fastest possible time to achieve the desired herd immunity against mutant variants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Kerala Kerala elections
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp