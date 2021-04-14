Rajya Sabha elections on April 30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The elections to three Rajya Sabha seats — which are set to fall vacant in the state on April 21 — will be held on April 30, informed the Election Commission. A communication in this regard was given to chief electoral officer and assembly secretary by the Election Commission.

The notification for the elections was issued on Tuesday. The candidates can file nominations till April 20 . The scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 21, with the last date for withdrawal of nomination being April 23. The elections will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on April 30.

The election process should be completed before May 3 adhering to strict Covid protocol. Chief electoral officer is main observer in the elections. The term of Abdul Vahab, K K Ragesh and Vayalar Ravi will end by April 21.