Woman killed in cracker manufacturing unit blast in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An explosion in a cracker manufacturing unit at Pathayakayam near Palode on Wednesday killed a 54-year-old woman employee.

The deceased has been identified as Suseela.

Sylas, the owner of the unit, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be serious.

The police sources said there was lightning in the locality and that could have ignited an explosion. The asbestos-roofed shed was totally shred apart in the blast.

Suseela's husband, who was also working in the unit, had a miraculous escape as he was outside the shed when the blast occurred. The police said the unit had license to operate.