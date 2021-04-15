STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old SFI activist stabbed to death in gang war in Kerala; CPM alleges political murder by BJP

According to the Vallikunnam police, the incident took place at 9.30 pm when Abhimanyu and his friends reached the Padayanivettam Devi temple to attend a festival.

Stabbing

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Vallikunnam near Alappuzha late on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu, son of Ambilikumar, Kuttiyilthekkethil, natives of Puthanchanda, Vallikunnam.

One of the attackers was taken into police custody.

The CPM alleged that Abhimanyu, an SFI activist, was killed by BJP workers. The BJP, however, has denied the same. The CPM has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Vallikunnam on Thursday. 

An altercation between two gangs of students reportedly led to the murder. Two others Adarsh and Kashinath, both aged 16, sustained injuries and they were admitted to Kayamkulam taluk hospital, police said. 

The altercation between the gangs led to clashes. In the melee, Abhimanyu and others sustained stab injuries The victim sustained a deep injury on his back which led to his death.  

The police suspect that past enmity led to the murder of the boy. 

After the murder, clashes erupted among local residents. The cops, who tried to prevent the clashes, also came under attack. Later more policemen were deployed to control the situation at the temple premise.

Abhimanyu was a class ten student of Vallikunnam Government High School. He was to write the SSLC examination on Thursday.

