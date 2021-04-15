Kerala agri minister tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala agriculture minister V S Sunilkumar, who had recovered from the coronavirus infection last September, has tested positive again.

He has been admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. He took the test after he got a cold and experienced loss of smell. His son Niranjan Krishna has also tested positive for the virus.

He had also registered for receiving the vaccine on April 15. After testing positive for the virus, he appealed to the people who got in contact with him during the electioneering to undergo self-quarantine.

Though he has no major health issues, he will continue to be hospitalised till he fully recovers from the infection, his office informed.

Though he did not contest the elections this time, he was actively campaigning for the Left candidates.