Man loses hand, another injured during bomb-making in Kerala's Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In yet another incident of explosion during bomb-making, two persons suffered severe injuries at Nalam Mile, Kadirur. According to the police, one of the victims identified as Nijesh alias Marimuthe lost his hand in the explosion. He lives in Kadirur.

The explosion took place around 10 pm on Wednesday night, as Nijesh and others were trying to make bombs, said police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nijesh was admitted to Thalasserry cooperative hospital but had to be shifted to Mangaluru after his condition worsened.

The police have taken one person into custody from Nalam Peedika. Police and dog squad reached the spot and inspected the area.

BJP district general secretary KK Vinod Kumar alleged that the person who got injured in the attack is a CPM worker and the police should investigate the party's role in this case.