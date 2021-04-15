Pallippuram gold heist: Five persons taken into custody 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probe on the Pallippuram gold heist seems to be approaching its logical end after five persons suspected to be part of the gang that committed robbery, were taken into custody for questioning.

Though their arrests have not been recorded yet despite them being in custody for almost a day, sources vouch that those landed in the police dragnet were directly involved in the crime.

Sampath Surve, a jewellery shop owner, was attacked by a 12-member gang near Pallippuram on Friday while he was transporting gold. His vehicle was intercepted by the gang that came in two cars. They hacked Sampath, kidnapped his driver and escaped with the gold.

The sources said those in custody belonged to nearby places and knew the topography well. They had mostly driven through least populated areas and avoided towns after executing the crime to avoid detection.