Covid negative certificate must for Thrissur Pooram participants aged below 45

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 during Thrissur Pooram, the state government has directed those who are taking part in the festival and are aged below 45 to carry a Covid negative certificate received after the RT-PCR test.

The directive applies to members of the pooram organising team, mediapersons, percussion artists and others participating in the festival. It is not applicable for the public attending the celebration. A meeting held in the presence of the chief secretary had decided to conduct Thrissur Pooram without cutting down on the celebrations.

The meeting recommended that the devaswoms vaccinate everyone involved in organising the celebration, including committee members of the participating temples, percussion artists, Cochin Devaswom Board officials, sanitation workers of the Thrissur Corporation, pooram volunteers roped in by devaswoms, police officers and mediapersons. The others should carry the Covid negative certificate and submit its copy, along with a copy of their Aadhaar card and also provide their phone number, to participate in the festival.

NOD FOR FIREWORKS

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (Peso) on Thursday granted permission for manufacturing explosives for Thrissur pooram and for the fireworks display. The permission was obtained for the festival to be conducted from April 17 to 24. The major fireworks display will be held on April 24. Sample fireworks display will be held on April 21. The organisers said pooram fireworks would be held by following all regulations.