Now, you must be vaccinated or have COVID negative certificate to travel within Kasaragod

In a statement, the collector said the decision was taken to bolster the COVID resistance. The police would set up check posts on the entry points of six towns to implement the decision, he said.

Published: 16th April 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 test

Arrangements for COVID testing and vaccination will be made alongside the check posts (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Access to six main marketplaces in the district -- Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Cheruvathur, Nileshwar, Uppala, and Kumbla -- will be restricted to those who have taken two doses of COVID vaccine or those with a COVID negative certificate, which is not older than 14 days.

The decision with far-reaching consequence was taken at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by collector D Sajith Babu.

In a statement, the collector said the decision was taken to bolster the COVID resistance. The police would set up check posts on the entry points of these six towns to implement the decision, he said.

Arrangements for COVID testing and vaccination will be made alongside these check posts, he said. The meeting of the DDMA was presided over by the collector.

The district police chief P B Rajeev and district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas have been tasked with implementing the decisions.

Shops should shut by 9 pm

The DDMA decided that shops and businesses should close by 9 pm in line with the government's directive to control the spread of COVID-19.

The collector, who presided over the meeting, said that strict action would be taken against those who did not comply with the time limit.

Sajith Babu said local bodies could impose their own restrictions, if needed, to bring down the COVID numbers and test the positivity rate.

The number of COVID cases is nearing 3,500 in Kasaragod.

District police chief P B Rajeev said meetings of religious leaders would be convened in their respective police station limits to decide on imposing restrictions on festivals. The meetings will be attended by revenue division officers and tahsildars concerned.

No new permission for public celebration of festivals would be granted for the next two weeks.

Passengers on buses

The DDMA also decided the number of passengers on public buses will be restricted. Buses will not be allowed to take more passengers than the seats.

The regional transport officers have been directed to implement the restriction.

Only takeaways from eateries

Roadside eateries along the national highway from Thalappady to Kalikkadav and on the coastal highway from Kasaragod to Kanhangad can sell only takeaways, said the collector.

Those working in the shops should wear masks and gloves.

Other measures

Only two students should sit on a bench in tuition centres.

All sporting activities -- indoor and outdoor -- should be stopped

Wedding parties and other functions will require the permission of the respective local body. The permit should be shared with the police station.

The number of guests should not exceed 100 and all should follow the COVID protocol.

Places of worship should follow the COVID protocol.

