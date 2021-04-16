Over 8k Covid cases reported from Kerala for second straight day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Thursday reported 8,126 new Covid cases and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 13.34%. This is the second consecutive day that the number of new infections has crossed the 8,000-mark. On Wednesday, the state reported 8,778 new cases and a TPR of 13.45%.

The number of active cases rose to 63,650. Twenty deaths were confirmed on the day taking the state’s toll to 4,856. A total of 60,900 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Twenty healthcare workers were among the new cases. As many as 2,700 patients recovered. At present, there are 426 hotspots in the state.