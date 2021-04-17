Disproportionate assets: KM Shaji quizzed for six hours

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A special unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday quizzed Muslim League (IUML) MLA KM Shaji in connection with the cases registered against him for amassing disproportionate wealth. During the interrogation that spanned six hours, Shaji denied the charges against him.

Claiming to have valid source for the money seized from his house in Kannur on Monday, Shaji submitted minutes of the party meeting which had permitted him to receive donation from the public for carrying out electioneering in the recently-concluded assembly polls. However, a VACB officer said the minutes are not a valid source of the wealth. “However, the document will be examined in detail,” said the officer. The officer said in the interrogation, the vigilance received vital statements from Shaji and he would be summoned for further interrogation.