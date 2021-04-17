Govt may appeal against HC order on quashing Crime Branch FIRs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the High Court quashing the FIRs registered by the Crime Branch against unnamed Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for allegedly forcing the gold smuggling accused to give statements against the chief minister, the state government will seek legal opinion whether to move an appeal against the verdict. Sources said the government will refer the matter for legal scrutiny and take a decision.

“It’s too early for the government to react. But there is a feeling that the verdict should be challenged,” said sources. This feeling is fuelled by the fact that the unprecedented action of the state police against ED officials amplified the government’s stand that Central agencies were overstepping their limits to destabilise the government. “There is an overwhelming thought that by taking action against ED officials, public opinion can be swayed in government’s favour,” said a source.

However, sources said the government is also apprehensive whether moving an appeal would intensify the showdown between the state and Central agencies. This is compounded by the fact that the top police officers have been reluctant to handle the case despite the government’s asking them to do so.

There have been unconfirmed reports that central agencies might act against the officers involved in the Crime Branch action against ED. “The apprehension is making some officers take a middle path in the tussle between the state and central agencies. They have aired their concerns to the government. Their action would have an influence on the decision whether to step up legal offence against ED,” the sources said.