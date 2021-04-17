Kerala urgently needs 50 lakh vaccine doses to fight COVID-19 surge: Health Minister Shailaja

By Express News Service

The state will mount a strong defence against the spread of Covid and will step up tests and vaccinations on a mass scale, Health Minister K K Shailaja has said.

Shailaja told reporters after attending a meeting convened by the Union Health Minister that the state is well equipped to deal with the situation even if a large number of cases are detected during mass screening for the virus.

People who do not show Covid symptoms will be allowed to undergo home isolation. Those who cannot arrange isolation facilities on their own will be housed in domicile care centres run by panchyats, she said.

According to the Minister, those with minor Covid symptoms will be admitted to Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) and those with serious symptoms Covid Second Line Treatment Centres (CSLTCs)

The meeting convened by the Union Health Minister observed that Covid was spreading at a fast pace in the country and that the number of Covid patients in the state is also on the rise. Shailaja informed the Centre of the steps taken by the state to arrest Covid spread. She said the state was leading both in the number of tests as well as Covid treatment.

"As per the sero surveillance survey, 11 per cent of the people in the state have contracted the virus. Which means we need to protect around 89% of the people from the infection," Shailaja reminded.

Of the 60.54 lakh doses of Covid vaccine that the state received, only 5.5 lakh remain, the Minister said. The state has urged the Centre to urgently dispatch 50 lakh doses of vaccine, she said. Even though medicine and oxygen is not in short supply in the state, the Centre has been informed of the need to augment its supply if cases increase.

"Even though the death rate due to Covid is very high in most states, it is only 0.4% in our state," Shailaja said. She added that strong steps need to be adopted to arrest the death rate due to Covid.

Regarding Thrissur Pooram, the minister said the festival cannot be totally avoided. The pooram should be conducted strictly adhering to Covid protocol, she reminded.