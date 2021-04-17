NSS chief, CPM state secy lock horns over poll stance

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The standoff between the Nair Service Society (NSS) and LDF continued with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan locking horns on Friday.



In an article in Malayalam daily Deshabhimani, the CPM mouthpiece, Vijayaraghavan launched an attack on NSS’ stance during the assembly polls and Nair’s comment on the Sabarimala issue on polling day. Nair said the article did not deserve a reply. He, however, said in a statement that NSS decided to respond only to expose the article’s baseless contents.

Vijayaraghavan alleged that community organisations like NSS did not care about the implications of communal polarisations and economic reforms taking place in the country. Nair said NSS had taken a stance that never gave a chance for communal polarisation.