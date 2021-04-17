STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPR in Kozhikode touches 21%; Section 144 imposed in containment zones

The district registered a staggering 21.20 per cent in test positivity rate (TPR) on Friday with 1,560 new Covid-19 cases.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wearing PPE kits take the blood sample of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kozhikode MCH on Thursday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The district registered a staggering 21.20 per cent in test positivity rate (TPR) on Friday with 1,560 new Covid-19 cases. The TPR figure is the highest one and the single-day cases mark the second largest since the outbreak of the pandemic. For the past six days, TPR has continuously hovered above 12% in the district and the number of cases crossed 1,000 each day except Tuesday. 

“The wards of LSG bodies where more cases were reported have been declared as containment zones and Section 144 has been imposed there,” said district collector S Sambasiva Rao. Section 144 has been imposed in 108 wards of 32 LSG bodies in the district since April 14. 

On Friday alone, 37 wards of 18 LSG bodies have been declared containment zones. As per the order, any type of gathering in public and private spaces in  containment zones is banned. Strict legal action would be taken against those who violate restrictions, the collector said.

SECTION 144 IN WAYANAD ALSO
Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla on Friday imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC within the limits of 10 local bodies in the district in the wake of a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases. As per the order, restrictions will be in force in Kaniyambetta, Tirunelli, Nenmeni, Ambalavayal, Thariyod, Pozhuthana, Vengapalli and Meppady panchayats till April 23, said the collector.

