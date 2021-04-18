Being targeted as I am wife of Shamseer, says Sahala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Coming down heavily on the media and the Opposition UDF for targeting her politically, PM Sahala, wife of AN Shamseer, MLA, said she has become a victim of witch hunt by vested interests.

According to her, she had applied for the post of assistant professor at the UGC HRD Centre of Kannur University after seeing the notification in the newspapers. “I have the necessary qualifications for the post. And I applied after seeing the notification in the newspapers. Nobody can demoralise me by levelling such baseless allegations,” she said.

“This is part of a plot to dent the image of A N Shamseer. It is for the varsity authorities to reply to the allegations,” said Sahala. “How can you say that the post is being created for me. I have not benefited in any way due to my husband’s position. Whatever I have achieved in life is through sheer hard work,” she said. “I’m like all other women. I don’t have any influence. I will again apply for jobs, if my qualifications meet those required for the post,” she said.