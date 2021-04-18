STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Five Kerala districts give first Covid vax dose to 40% of people above 45 years

Mass vaccination drive had kick-started from April 8 after the sudden spike in cases but later lost the enthusiasm due to the exhausting stock. 

Published: 18th April 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Only five districts have vaccinated 40 per cent of people in the above-45 age group till Saturday.Pathanamthitta, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Ernakulam are these districts, with Pathanamthitta covering 45 per cent of the targeted population.Ernakulam has the highest number of the targeted population in this age group (11,76,315) and Wayanad, the least (2,67,814). As of Saturday, 36 per cent of the age group was given the first dose in the state. 

Mass vaccination drive had kick-started from April 8 after the sudden spike in cases but later lost the enthusiasm due to the exhausting stock. “In Wayanad, we are vaccinating 5,000 people in a day on an average through 45 camps. As of now, we have only less than 13,000 dosages of stock left, which will be exhausted in two days,” said Dr R Renuka, Wayanad district medical officer (DMO). 

Apart from government health centres, vaccination drives are being held at selected schools, halls and church premises in Wayanad. The mobile squad is visiting prime spots and offering the vaccination facility. Those who have valid photo affixed identity cards are encouraged to undergo vaccination. 

Speaking to TNIE, a health officer in Malappuram told that there is a severe shortage of vaccine in the district. “The general public has been reluctant to take vaccine before the election but the situation changed after it. 

However, vaccine shortage is the issue now. A total of 160 camps are conducting vaccination daily. The government had not distributed vaccine in proportion to the population of the district,” accused the officer, who requested anonymity. Malappuram has 11,13,454 people who belong to the age group of 45 and above 45. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp