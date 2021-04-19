All offline Kerala universities postpone examinations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state continues to witness a steep surge in Covid cases, all offline university examinations that were scheduled to be held from Monday have been postponed indefinitely. The revised dates will be announced later.

Calicut University, Kerala University, MG University, Malayalam University, Kalady Sanskrit University, Kerala Technological University and Kerala University of Health Sciences are the varsities that have postponed their exams. “Kerala University is likely to begin the rescheduled exams from May 10. A decision will be made as per the circumstances at the time,” the Controller of Examinations said.

The varsities announced the decision after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan instructed all vice-chancellors to postpone the exams following a request from Shashi Tharoor, MP. In a tweet on Saturday, Tharoor had criticised the conduct of examinations at a time when the state’s Covid situation was worsening.