STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress leader Chennithala meets Kerala Governor, urges relook at COVID-19  strategy

He said there is a compelling need to revisit the state's management protocols and strategies so that the pandemic is controlled effectively without affecting the livelihoods of the general public

Published: 19th April 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Health officials collect swab samples from a reluctant child at the community hall at Perunguzhy as part of the mass testing drive in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Health officials collect swab samples from a reluctant child at the community hall at Perunguzhy as part of the mass testing drive in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: A day after Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala came out with 14 recommendations to the Chief Secretary to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he called on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

During the meeting, Chennithala conveyed the seriousness of the issue citing the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases. He said there is a compelling need to revisit the state's management protocols and strategies so that the pandemic is controlled effectively without affecting the livelihoods of the general public.

In the memorandum submitted to the Governor, the Opposition leader highlighted the acute shortage of vaccines. Chennithala urged the Governor to exert pressure over the central government to allocate vaccines on a priority basis to the state. He said that the Centre can also consider allowing the state to directly reach out to manufacturers and to fix statewise priority for vaccination.

ALSO READ: Shortage of Remdesivir hits Covid management in Kerala

"The health insurance facility for healthcare workers announced by the Centre had expired on March 1. Hence this needs to be extended for at least six months. It would have been good if the Prime Minister takes steps to extend the insurance facility to frontline warriors like police, municipal workers, local body and revenue officials. At a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is increasing manifold, NABARD authorities should refrain from taking the disbursed loans worth Rs 2500 crore till the situation is stabilized," said Chennithala.

He also said that 1200 new posts that were created in the Directorate of Health Services are yet to materialize. Chennithala requested the Governor to direct the Chief Secretary to take steps for filling these posts on priority. Recently, the Kasaragod district collector had decided that people coming to the district should have negative RT-PCR results. Chennithala maintained that district collectors should not take unilateral decisions pertaining to their district. He informed that proper discussions should be taken first before coming up with such decisions.

"The district collectors may be directed to hold regular meetings with local body representatives and authorities for effective implementation and for ensuring peoples' support. Currently, various district collectors are acting independently without any coordination and are issuing circulars, which are creating more confusion and panic among people," added Chennithala.

He also maintained that the Thrissur Pooram should be held abiding by the COVID-19 protocol.

When various university exams have been postponed as per the directive of the Governor, Chennithala urged the state government to seriously consider whether the PSC exams should be held at a time when the COVID-19 cases are going up at an alarming rate.

Chennithala also informed that the Election Commission is yet to give a favourable reply on the postal ballot issue.

When Congress mouthpiece Veekshanam had come out with a statement of state Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran welcoming Cherian Philip back to the party fold, Chennithala said the former Congress leader should have realized his prominence in the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp